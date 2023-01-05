Rama Steel Tubes to expand exports as it sees no signs of slowdown

Rama Steel Tubes saw its shares soar to a new high of Rs 185.10 on Tuesday after the company reported its highest sales volume in the December quarter (Q3 FY23).

Executive Director Richi Bansal appeared on CNBC-TV18 on Thursday to discuss the company's performance and outlook. He expressed confidence in receiving more orders in the future and stated that he does not see any signs of a slowdown for Rama Steel Tubes' business.

To expand the company's reach, Bansal announced plans to try and extend Rama Steel Tubes' exports to 25 percent of total sales. He noted that the export margin for FY23 was expected to be better than the domestic margin. In fact, he stated that exports would contribute 25 percent to the company's total sales mix in FY23.

Also Read | Here's why Tata Steel and Hindalco can continue to do well in 2023

Bansal said that export volumes for the company were at 20 percent in the December quarter and he expects healthy demand for Rama Steel Tubes' products in the coming quarters. He anticipates a growth of 25-30 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the third and expects FY23 volume to reach 1.8 lakh tonne and FY24 volume to be between 3 and 3.3 lakh tonne.

Also Read | Emotional connect between employees and organization very high at Tata Steel, says TV Narendran

For more details, watch the accompanying video