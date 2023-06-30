Rama Bijapurkar on the need to have the customer in the boardroom

In this exclusive interview, India’s leading expert on market strategy and consumer behaviour dives deep into the mojo that makes winning companies continue to win and why it is essential for businesses to develop customer-centric strategies.

One of India’s prominent thought leaders on market strategy and consumer behaviour, Rama Bijapurkar is an independent management consultant who has served as a director on the boards of several of India's blue-chip companies such as Infosys, Axis Bank, Bharat Petroleum, and Nestle India. Her current associations include Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, and Sun Pharma.

An alumna of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, she has been teaching at the apex institution for over 20 years. Focused on bringing market and customer focus to business strategy, she is the author of We Are Like That Only: Understanding the Logic of Consumer India, A Never-Before World: Tracking the Evolution of Consumer India, and Customer in the Boardroom.