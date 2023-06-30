CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsRama Bijapurkar on the need to have the customer in the boardroom

Rama Bijapurkar on the need to have the customer in the boardroom

Rama Bijapurkar on the need to have the customer in the boardroom
Read Time8 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sneha Bengani  Jun 30, 2023 5:00:59 PM IST (Published)

In this exclusive interview, India’s leading expert on market strategy and consumer behaviour dives deep into the mojo that makes winning companies continue to win and why it is essential for businesses to develop customer-centric strategies.

One of India’s prominent thought leaders on market strategy and consumer behaviour, Rama Bijapurkar is an independent management consultant who has served as a director on the boards of several of India's blue-chip companies such as Infosys, Axis Bank, Bharat Petroleum, and Nestle India. Her current associations include Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, and Sun Pharma.

Live TV

Loading...

An alumna of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, she has been teaching at the apex institution for over 20 years. Focused on bringing market and customer focus to business strategy, she is the author of We Are Like That Only: Understanding the Logic of Consumer India, A Never-Before World: Tracking the Evolution of Consumer India, and Customer in the Boardroom.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X