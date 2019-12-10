Business
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala likely to withdraw from $25 million Yes Bank investment plan, says report
Updated : December 10, 2019 11:06 AM IST
He had planned to invest the sum in the private sector lender through his wife Rekha's family office.
Jhunjhunwala is expected to release a formal letter regarding the investment on December 10.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more