  • Business News>
  • business news>

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: 'India ka time aa gaya hai'; ace investor says country to grow at 10% by 2025-26

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: 'India ka time aa gaya hai'; ace investor says country to grow at 10% by 2025-26

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Ace investor Jhunjhunwala emphasised the need for housing to develop at the same pace as other infrastructure, such as metro rail connectivity. He said with the development of infrastructure comes urbanisation and thus, the need for housing. He said the role of housing in driving urbanisation must increase. 

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Thursday sounded very optimistic in his outlook for India, going so far as to say India will grow at 10 percent by 202-5-26.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Jhunjhunwala said India needs a plank--such as ease of doing business--and said, "India ka time aa gaya hai." Jhunjhunwala was speaking against the backdrop of how he had done so much business sitting at home in the past two years, and called on the government to broadbase this model.
Jhunjhunwala emphasised the need for housing to develop at the same pace as other infrastructure, such as metro rail connectivity. He said with the development of infrastructure comes urbanisation and thus, the need for housing. He said the role of housing in driving urbanisation must increase.
Jhunjhunwala said the pace of Indian urbanisation needs to pick up, overusing that currently, it half the level of urbanisation in China.
(Edited by : Vijay Anand)
Tags
Next Article

Mumbai-Navi Mumbai water taxi service begins from today; check routes and fare