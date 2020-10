Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE) 2020 on Monday at 7 pm. RAISE is a virtual global summit on AI, aimed to bring together international minds to exchange ideas to charter a course to use AI for social empowerment, inclusion, and transformation in critical areas like healthcare, agriculture, education and smart mobility amongst other sectors.

The summit is organised by the Government of India, along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and NITI Aayog. It will feature leaders, key opinion makers, government representatives, and professors from around the globe. The summit will also feature some of the most exciting startups working in AI and related fields.

Various key speakers of the summit will cover topics like Socio-economic empowerment using AI, Responsible AI, Ecosystem development, Data in the marketplace—aggregation and intelligence, startup ecosystem, and forging a global alliance.

Some of the speakers in the summit are—Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Union Minister of Electronics & IT, Communications and Law & Justice, Government of India Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad; Minister of State, Electronics & IT, Education and Communications, Sanjay Dhotre; CEO, Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant; Ajay Sawhney Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT; Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, MD, Reliance Industries Ltd.; Raj Reddy, Professor of Computer Science & Robotics, Carnegie Mellon University; Deepak Bagla, MD &CEO Invest India; Arvind Krishna, CEO, IBM among many others.

Some of the key experts participating in the summit are Dr Milind Tambe, Director, AI for Social Good at Google Research India; Professor Daniela Rus, Director of Computer Science and AI lab at MIT, USA; Sandip Patel, MD, IBM India and South Asia; Arunima Sarkar, Lead, AI, World Economic Forum, and Dr Jonathan Stuart Russel, Computer Scientist, UC Berkeley, among many others.