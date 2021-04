RailTel Corp expects FY22 to be better than FY21, broadband to see strong growth

RailTel Corporation of India is on our radar on the back of strong Q3 results and recent order wins. Discuss the outlook for the year - Puneet Chawla, Chairman, and MD of the company said that he expects FY22 to be better than FY21.

Q3 revenue rose by 29 percent and he expects a similar growth in Q4 as well.

He said that he expects similar growth in the next financial year as well from all the streams - telecom, infrastructure, or execution of projects.

"Our pace of execution is also growing. Simultaneously, demand post-COVID has also been increasing, with this growth we expect next year to be even better than the current year,” he further noted

On the telecom sector, Chawla said, “Our broadband service will continue to grow, it has grown in this financial year by 2.56 times we expect this growth to increase next year. We have got important projects lined up, we are in talks with various state governments, and central governments. We have one of the largest public Wi-Fi networks of the world at 5,900 plus railway stations. Out of these 5,000 railway stations are in rural areas. We expect broadband to see strong growth.”