Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares gain 3.3% after company bags Rs 720.67 crore road project

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) on Friday said that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) project worth Rs 720.67 crore. Under the project, the Category-I MiniRatna CPSE, RVNL, will be constructing a 7.192-kilometre-long six lane elevated Kona expressway in West Bengal.
"RVNL emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for Construction of Six Lane Elevated Kona Expressway from km 0.145 to km 7.337 of NH-117 in the state of West Bengal on EPC mode," RVNL said in a regulatory filing at the exchanges.
The company will execute the project in 910 days.
Earlier on Thursday, RVNL said that its joint venture with Metrowagonmash and Locomotive Electronic System has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Ministry of Railways for manufacturing cum maintenance of Vande Bharat Trainsets including Upgradation of the Government Manufacturing Units & Trainset Depots. Under this project, the company will be supplying a total of 200 Trainsets and cost per set is Rs 120 crores, which will be distributed among the JV. The joint venture will have 82 months for the execution of the contract.
Shares of RVNL were trading 3.28 percent higher at 69.25 per share at 2:53 pm on NSE.
