Rail Vikas Nigam join venture secures project worth Rs 1,271 crore

RVNL JV will be responsible for the construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Sonepurbigha village to junction with NH-22 (Chatra Bypass) near Chatra from km 184.700 to km 222.000 under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package-8).The company revealed that the project is required to be executed in 2 years from the date of award.
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), on Friday, said that TTIPL-RVNL consortium (Tracks & Towers Infratech-Rail Vikas Nigam) have received a Letter of Award (LoA) from National Authority of India (NHAI) for a project worth Rs 1,271 crore.
Under the terms of contract, RVNL JV will be responsible for the construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Sonepurbigha village to junction with NH-22 (Chatra Bypass) near Chatra from km 184.700 to km 222.000 under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package-8).
The company revealed that the project is required to be executed in 2 years from the date of award.
Earlier today, RVNL emerged as lowest bidder for another NHAI project worth Rs 721 crore, while it also received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Railways Ministry for manufacturing of 200 Vande Bharat trainsets at Rs 120 crore per set.
Earlier this week, the company’s board approved the appointment of A K Khandelwal as Additional Director.
Last week, RVNL formed a JV with Jakson Green for clean energy EPC projects globally.
Stocks of RVNL settled at Rs 68.60 apiece, up over 2.3 percent, on the last day of FY23.
