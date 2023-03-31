homebusiness NewsRail Vikas Nigam join venture secures project worth Rs 1,271 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam join venture secures project worth Rs 1,271 crore

2 Min(s) Read

By Tanmay Tiwary  Mar 31, 2023 6:51:02 PM IST (Published)

RVNL JV will be responsible for the construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Sonepurbigha village to junction with NH-22 (Chatra Bypass) near Chatra from km 184.700 to km 222.000 under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package-8).The company revealed that the project is required to be executed in 2 years from the date of award.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), on Friday, said that TTIPL-RVNL consortium (Tracks & Towers Infratech-Rail Vikas Nigam) have received a Letter of Award (LoA) from National Authority of India (NHAI) for a project worth Rs 1,271 crore.

Also Read: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares gain 3.3% after company bags Rs 720.67 crore road project
Earlier today, RVNL emerged as lowest bidder for another NHAI project worth Rs 721 crore, while it also received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Railways Ministry for manufacturing of 200 Vande Bharat trainsets at Rs 120 crore per set.
Earlier this week, the company’s board approved the appointment of A K Khandelwal as Additional Director.
Last week, RVNL formed a JV with Jakson Green for clean energy EPC projects globally.
Stocks of RVNL settled at Rs 68.60 apiece, up over 2.3 percent, on the last day of FY23.
Also Read: RVNL emerges as lowest bidder for HORC project worth Rs 1,088.49 crore
