Rahul Bhatia’s net worth rises $1 bn in two months as IndiGo shares climb to record
By Yoosef K  Jun 6, 2023 7:53:29 PM IST (Published)

The majority of Bhatia's fortune is derived from his 38 percent stake in InterGlobe Aviation. Moreover, his stake is held directly, through family members and holding companies.

The fortune of Rahul Bhatia, co-founder of InterGlobe Aviation, swelled by $1 billion in just two months, after renewed interest at airlines counter bolstered IndiGo’s shares to a fresh-life time high.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation have rallied as much as 32 percent from March end to hit a record high of Rs 2,418.50 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 surged less than 10 percent during the same period.
Analysts are of the view that the latest financial troubles at rival Go Air is likely to improve sales and market shares of InterGlobe Aviation in the coming quarters.
