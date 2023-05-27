English
    Radisson Blu MBD Hotel offers taste of Magadh at food festival

    Radisson Blu MBD Hotel offers taste of Magadh at food festival

    Radisson Blu MBD Hotel offers taste of Magadh at food festival
    May 29, 2023 6:19:25 PM IST

    Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida offers five-star hospitality and is strategically located near Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. It features 131 rooms and suites.

    MBD Group’s hospitality venture Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida hosted 'Flavours of Magadh' festival from May 20 to May 28. As part of this, the hotel offered food from Bihar.

    Last month, the hotel hosted oriental street food festival and 'Nawab-e-Nizam' festival that delved into the history books to put together a menu befitting Nawabs and Nizams. A culinary journey from the heart of Lucknow and Hyderabad, connecting the cuisine legacy of the Mughal courts, Nawab-e-Nizam' was a curated menu that gave a royal feast, the hotel venture had said in a statement.
    Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida offers five-star hospitality and is strategically located near Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. It features 131 rooms and suites.
