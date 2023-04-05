Radisson Blu MBD Hotel offers flavors of Asia at oriental street food festival

Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida offers five-star hospitality and is strategically located near Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. It features 131 rooms and suites.

MBD Group’s hospitality venture Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida is hosting oriental street food festival. As part of this, the hotel is offering street food from the provinces of China like Anhui, Cantonese, Fujian, Hunan, Jiangsu, Shandong, Szechuan, and Zhejiang. The dishes include noodles soup to clay pot chicken to chicken and vegetable JIAOZI to Xiaolongbao (soup dumplings).

The chef has crafted a special menu for the festival that combines traditional street food flavors with modern twists, creating a unique experience, the hotel chain said in a statement.

Last month, the hotel was celebrating 'Nawab-e-Nizam' festival that delved into the history books to put together a menu befitting Nawabs and Nizams. A culinary journey from the heart of Lucknow and Hyderabad, connecting the cuisine legacy of the Mughal courts, this was a curated menu that gave a royal feast, the hotel venture had said in a statement.

Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida offers five-star hospitality and is strategically located near Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. It features 131 rooms and suites.

MBD Group was started by Ashok Kumar Malhotra in 1956 with one bookshop in Jalandhar, Punjab. Today, it has become a conglomerate of publishing, printing, edtech, paper manufacturing, notebooks, skill development, capacity building, exports, hospitality, design and construction, food and beverage and residences and commercial spaces.