Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida hosts festival to bring alive rich legacies of past

Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida offers five-star hospitality and is strategically located near Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. It features 131 rooms and suites.

MBD Group’s hospitality venture Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida has announced a festival 'Nawab-e-Nizam' that delves into the history books to put together a menu befitting Nawabs and Nizams. A culinary journey from the heart of Lucknow and Hyderabad, connecting the cuisine legacy of the Mughal courts, this is a curated menu that promises a royal feast, the hotel venture said in a statement.

The festival is live till March 26, 2023.

The menu brings across balanced and blended spices that are designed to bring a sense of well-being. The specially curated menu begins with a delightful set of Shorbas, and Mezban, or starters featuring Tundey Kebab, Nizami Dakhani Jhinga, Lucknow Khumb Gilawat, the release said.

"Each item has been carefully prepared following the recipes of the royal Mughal gharanas. The mains offer selections are Mussalam Parinda, Nawabi Nihari Kulcha, Gunchao Keema, Hydrabadi Dum Kachhi Biryani, and Bhagare Baingan," it said.

MBD Group was started by Ashok Kumar Malhotra in 1956 with one bookshop in Jalandhar, Punjab. Today, it has become a conglomerate of publishing, printing, edtech, paper manufacturing, notebooks, skill development, capacity building, exports, hospitality, design and construction, food and beverage and residences and commercial spaces.