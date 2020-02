Bengaluru-based staffing solutions company Quess Corp is India’s largest private-sector employer, reported The Times of India. The firm, whose clients include some of the biggest brands such as Amazon and Samsung, employs 3.85 lakh people in the country, said the report.

The company is followed by TCS, which has close to 3.6 lakh employees in India and Infosys that employees approximately 2.5 lakh in the country, the report said. While TCS remained the largest overall Indian private-sector employer, it has about 90,000 of its staff deployed abroad, handing the top spot to Quess Corp, the report added.

“There are many countries which have a population smaller than the number of employees we have. The scale of our impact on the Indian job market is not well known, especially the role we play in formalizing the job market is not well-known, especially the role we play in formalizing the job economy,” Quess Corp's Group CEO Suraj Moraje was quoted as saying in the report.

The report is significant as it reveals the changing trend within the economy with newer and unconventional sectors overtaking traditional industries such as IT and automobile as prominent job providers.