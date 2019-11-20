Business
Qualcomm expects 5G phone sales to double in 2021
Updated : November 20, 2019 08:27 AM IST
Qualcomm Inc expects global smartphone makers to ship 450 million 5G handsets in 2021 and another 750 million in 2022, the world's largest supplier of mobile phone chips said on Tuesday.
Qualcomm said 5G adoption will be faster than 4G due to the timing of commercialization of the technology in China and availability of chipsets across different price tiers.
Verizon Communications Inc, in a presentation to analysts after markets close, said it expects revenue from 5G growth opportunities to increase next year and anticipates launching 5G in more than 30 cities by the end of this year.
