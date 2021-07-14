QSR chain WOW! Momo enters FMCG segment with ready-to-eat products

Homegrown quality service restaurant (QSR) chain, WOW! Momo has announced its entry into the ready-to-use food category and has unveiled a variety of flavours in the frozen ready-to-eat momo category.

Ready-to-eat food products have grown in popularity primarily due to the work from home scenario and WOW! Momo is looking to capitalise on its brand's "Made for Home. Make At Home" motto.

The venture has claimed its momos have no MSG and no preservatives and have a shelf life of nine months. The product is available in five flavours -- Veg Darjeeling momos, Chicken Darjeeling momos, Masala Chicken momos, Corn and Cheese momos and Chicken Cheese momos.

The frozen momos will be exclusively available online on Bigbasket in cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Sagar Daryani, co-founder and CEO at WOW! Momo said, "Our success in Quick Service Restaurant business has taught us to be close to our consumer; and our foray into FMCG is to take this bond one step ahead. We want to be a part of every grocery order in the country - we want to be the food for all times; that's with you all the time."

Daryani added that the company aims to expand to multiple categories such as sauces, snacks and much more. "

Hari Menon, co-founder and CEO of Bigbasket said, "We are happy to partner with a brand like WOW! Momo, a leader in their segment. The ready-to-eat category of foods is picking up in a major way especially with people spending more time at home due to the pandemic. Our aim has always been to bring quality products to our consumers and we look forward to a long-term association with them."