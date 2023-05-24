Needs to urbanise faster being the largest per capita mobile data-consuming nation, says Ravi Kapoor

Ravi Kapoor also added that enough innovation happening in the technology space and that no sector in the country is immune from technology.

Ravi Kapoor of the PwC said in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan said India needs to urbanise faster being the largest per capita mobile data-consuming nation. He also batted to drive up the per capita income of the Indians sustainably.

Describing the nature of Indian consumers, he said the people here are value-conscious but now, the experimentation quotient is going up.