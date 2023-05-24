English
homebusiness NewsNeeds to urbanise faster being the largest per capita mobile data consuming nation, says Ravi Kapoor

Needs to urbanise faster being the largest per capita mobile data-consuming nation, says Ravi Kapoor

Needs to urbanise faster being the largest per capita mobile data-consuming nation, says Ravi Kapoor
By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 8:20:50 PM IST (Updated)

Ravi Kapoor also added that enough innovation happening in the technology space and that no sector in the country is immune from technology.

Ravi Kapoor of the PwC said in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan said India needs to urbanise faster being the largest per capita mobile data-consuming nation. He also batted to drive up the per capita income of the Indians sustainably.

He also added that enough innovation happening in the technology space and that no sector in the country is immune from technology.
