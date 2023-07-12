CNBC TV18
PwC India, Zoho partner to enhance digital transformation across tech ecosystem

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 6:08:41 PM IST (Published)

PwC India and Zoho will focus on providing clients and businesses with bespoke transformation solutions such as customer experience platform, custom applications, HR tech, among others.

Chennai-headquartered global technology company, Zoho on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with PwC India. This alliance brings together Zoho's product portfolio of over 55 products with PwC's proven expertise in driving digital transformation strategy through advisory and consulting services.

Through this partnership, PwC India and Zoho will help medium to large enterprises in the country, accelerate their digital transformation journey, enabling them to gain a competitive edge in the market, PwC India said.
Speaking on the partnership, Vivek Belgavi, Partner & Leader – Alliances & Ecosystems, PwC India said, “Our joint value proposition with Zoho marks a step towards shaping the future of digital transformation, as we aim to offer the most relevant and agile transformation solutions to drive growth and success for our clients."
