English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness NewsPwC and CNBC TV18 unveils CEO Dialogues: Uniting visionaries that shape India’s growth across sectors

    PwC and CNBC-TV18 unveils CEO Dialogues: Uniting visionaries that shape India’s growth across sectors

    PwC and CNBC-TV18 unveils CEO Dialogues: Uniting visionaries that shape India’s growth across sectors
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 8:15:01 PM IST (Published)

    CNBC-TV18 and PwC's visionary partnership has birthed CEO Dialogues as a trailblazing intellectual property. Through this unprecedented collaboration, CNBC-TV18 and PwC have become catalysts for change, fostering dialogue, and providing invaluable insights that shape the trajectory of India's focus sectors.

    In a ground-breaking collaboration, CNBC-TV18, India's foremost business news channel, has joined forces with PwC, the renowned global professional services network. Together, they have introduced an unparalleled platform known as CEO Dialogues. This extraordinary initiative aspires to convene the most influential industry leaders, fostering insightful conversations on paramount business issues shaping the Indian landscape.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    The first panel discussion, held under the banner of "India's Big Consumption Story: New Era, New Challenges," captivated the nation's attention, bringing together distinguished CEOs from eight diverse companies.
    This exclusive partnership between CNBC-TV18 and PwC marks a watershed moment in India's media landscape.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X