PwC and CNBC-TV18 CEO Dialogues: Watch retail industry leaders talk about India's growth

In the inaugural episode of CEO Dialogues, an impressive panel came together to represent the forefront of retail and consumer sectors, embodying a trailblazing vision, inspiring ideas, and a pivotal role in shaping India's economic future.

In an exceptional collaboration that breaks the barriers of traditional discourse, PwC India, the renowned global professional services network and CNBC-TV18, India's foremost business news channel, have formed a partnership that promises to redefine India's business landscape.

This partnership, driven by a shared vision for transformative discussions, has given rise to CEO Dialogues —a platform where India's top industry leaders come together to explore the most crucial business issues shaping our nation. This initiative aims to showcase the enduring spirit of innovation and progress.

To take the inaugural episode of the CEO Dialogues forward, an impressive panel of esteemed leaders came together under this prestigious banner. Their names resonate with true leadership.