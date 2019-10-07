#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Punit Goenka: Zee's pledged shares to VTB Capital nothing new, was declared as part of the loan in January

Updated : October 07, 2019 11:05 AM IST

Let me clarify that this loan is nothing new, it has been part of the total loan that was declared by us back in January itself of Rs 13,500 crore and that loan amount today stands at Rs 7,000 crore and both these figures include the VTB debt: Goenka
As a shareholder of Zee Entertainment your company is very valuable, company is performing very well: Goenka
Just clarifying that the high court order in Indiabulls matter relates to Dr Subhash Chandra’s personals assets that too which are unencumbered and therefore that is no risk to any of this processes: Goenka
Punit Goenka: Zee's pledged shares to VTB Capital nothing new, was declared as part of the loan in January
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India thrash South Africa by 203 runs to take 1-0 lead in Test series

India thrash South Africa by 203 runs to take 1-0 lead in Test series

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV