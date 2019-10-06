Business
Punit Goenka: No risk of VTB Capital selling Zee shares, may extend loan term
Updated : October 06, 2019 08:48 PM IST
There is no risk that VTB Capital will sell Zee shares encumbered to them for promoter loan, Punit Goenka told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.
VTB Capital has extended debt of Rs 2,000 crore to Essel Group and indirectly holds pledge of 10.7 percent stake in Zee Entertainment.
Zee also clarified that VTB’s loan maturity is one year away and no covenants have been breached to trigger a sale.
