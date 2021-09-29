0

business | IST

PSP Projects wins orders worth Rs 422 crore; expects 25% growth in FY22 revenue

PSP Projects has won orders worth Rs 422 crore across industrial, institutional, residential and precast segments. PS Patel, chairman, managing director and CEO at PSP Projects, discussed the execution timeline and outlook.

Patel said that the first order is from Uttar Pradesh (UP), second order is from Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and the third order is from Inductotherm.
The company is fully functional post the second wave of COVID-19. He expects the company to do better in Q2FY22.
“As such there will not be any impact on the execution part. Probably what projection we have given on the revenue side of Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 1,800 crore, we will be able to achieve maintaining our topline growth of about 25 percent plus for the full year,” he said.
Most of the projects are pass-through in nature, so higher input prices don’t cause much worry, he mentioned.
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
(Edited by : Dipika Ghosh)
First Published:  IST