Protium achieves loan book of Rs 4,200 crore

Keeping with its philosophy of fueling ambitions, Protium has supported over 5 lakh businesses till date.

Protium, which is into secured and unsecured loans as well as cash flow-based lending to MSMEs, consumers, and educational institutions, has witnessed loan book growth of Rs 700 crore, amounting to Rs 4,200 crore in the last quarter as against Rs 3500 crore in last quarter. The company ‘remains significantly profitable’ with 80 percent of loan book secured/asset-backed and NPAs at 0.22 percent as of July 2022.

The company has supported 5 lakh businesses till date across the country keeping with its philosophy of fuelling ambitions and making availing credit seamless for business owners across, of which over 1 lakh are MSMEs who have secured Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 crore credit.

"Great financing is always backed by strong fundamentals. We believe in going back to the basics in order to identify our target customers’ financial needs and meet those needs through exceptional engineering. We lay strong digital roots and establish a tangible presence across the country to fortify the Indian financial system,” said Peeyush Misra, Partner and Director, Protium.

Protium employs over 1,600 employees across more than 60 cities. The company is known for being a trendsetter in the finance and lending space, having launched a unique series of mobile van activities that allowed its executives to visit small business owners to understand their credit needs. It is also the first engineering-driven lending major to adopt an integrated approach to reach its customers by building a strong online and offline presence.

Peeyush further added, "For every fundamental financing problem we find an engineering driven solution. Our partners strongly resonate with the company’s philosophy of engineering finance both in terms of capability and outlook. Every partner knows how to code – the 101 of running a tech driven finance company. India, as a market, is in need of physical presence of financial institutions – a company with a strong versatile tech stack to transform lending. We are that company with an inward digital, outward physical approach. We reach the customer in the way they are most comfortable in.”