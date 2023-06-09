Promoter Sion Investment Holdings offloads 13.8% stake in CMS Info Systems

Among multiple buyers, SBI Mutual Fund bought nearly a third of the shares offloaded by the promoter. Other buyers include Norges Bank, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, 360 One Mutual Fund, IIFL Mutual Fund and Valuequest Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd, bulk deals data on NSE showed.

Sion Investment Holdings Pte. Limited, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia, on Friday offloaded 13.8 percent stake in CMS Info Systems for Rs 638 crore. The shares were sold through bulk deals on NSE at an average price of Rs 300.23 per piece.

As of March 31, Sion Investment Holdings held 60.24 percent in the company.

Among multiple buyers, SBI Mutual Fund bought nearly a third of the shares offloaded by the promoter. Other buyers include Norges Bank, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, 360 One Mutual Fund, IIFL Mutual Fund and Valuequest Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd, bulk deals data on NSE showed.

Shares Acquired Value (Rs Cr) SBI MUTUAL FUND 201 NORGES BANK* 75 ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY 60 IIFL MUTUAL FUND 37 360 ONE MUTUAL FUND 36 VALUEQUEST INVESTMENT ADVISORS 30 *On account of the government pension fund global

Source: NSE

While SBI Mutual Fund bought shares worth Rs 201.41 crore, Norges Bank and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquired shares worth Rs 75 crore and Rs 60 core, respectively. Other investors like Valuequest Investment Advisors, 360 One Mutual Fund and IIFL Mutual Fund bought equities valued anywhere between Rs 30 crore to Rs 37 crore.

CMS Info Systems – a cash management services provider, was acquired by Sion Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd, in August 2015. The company later went for an IPO, where promoter diluted some of their stakes through offer for sale (OFS).