Promoter Sion Investment Holdings offloads 13.8% stake in CMS Info Systems

Promoter Sion Investment Holdings offloads 13.8% stake in CMS Info Systems
By Yoosef K  Jun 9, 2023 8:37:16 PM IST (Published)

Among multiple buyers, SBI Mutual Fund bought nearly a third of the shares offloaded by the promoter. Other buyers include Norges Bank, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, 360 One Mutual Fund, IIFL Mutual Fund and Valuequest Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd, bulk deals data on NSE showed.

Sion Investment Holdings Pte. Limited, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia, on Friday offloaded 13.8 percent stake in CMS Info Systems for Rs 638 crore. The shares were sold through bulk deals on NSE at an average price of Rs 300.23 per piece.

As of March 31, Sion Investment Holdings held 60.24 percent in the company.
