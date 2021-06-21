Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • business>
    • Progcap raises $25 mn funding from Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global

    Progcap raises $25 mn funding from Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Progcap, which provides financing solutions for last-mile retailers, on Monday said it has raised $25 million (about Rs 185.3 crore) in equity capital, led by Tiger Global and existing investor, Sequoia Capital India. The company will deploy the proceeds from the Series B round to enhance its services and expand the brand's presence across existing geographies, a statement said.

    Progcap raises $25 mn funding from Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global
    Progcap, which provides financing solutions for last-mile retailers, on Monday said it has raised $25 million (about Rs 185.3 crore) in equity capital, led by Tiger Global and existing investor, Sequoia Capital India. The company will deploy the proceeds from the Series B round to enhance its services and expand the brand's presence across existing geographies, a statement said.
    The firm will also use the capital to scale up the team, strengthen the technology differentiation and diversify into new product offerings to fortify its vision of building a full-stack digital platform for last-mile retailers, it added. Founded by Pallavi Shrivastava and Himanshu Chandra, Progcap has scaled to 3 lakh retailers across 50 corporates and disbursed over Rs 1,500 crore in loans. The company is backed by Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, GrowX, Axis Capital and other investors.
    "The continued faith that our customers, partners and investors have put in us is a testament to our teams' unrelenting efforts. We are committed to continue our efforts in building India's largest digital banking platform for last-mile retailers," Progcap co-founder Pallavi Shrivastava said.
    Progcap aims to be the first full-stack retailer-focused digital bank which enables capital flow across the supply chain to underserved retailers. It aims to impact over 5 million enterprises by the end of 2023.
    "Progcap has built a unique product to cater to the working capital needs of small Indian retailers who serve much of India's $800 billion retail market. As supply chains in India get formalised with GST, the company will play an important role in serving the financial needs of such retailers," Ashish Agrawal, Principal at Sequoia India, said. Scott Shleifer, Partner at Tiger Global, said Progcap has an exciting path ahead as the company continues to innovate in this underserved market.
    (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Private equity major KKR to invest Rs 4,600 cr for controlling stake in Vini Cosmetics

    Next Article

    Will try to regain performance by June end; new orders are in Rs 3K crore range: PSP Projects

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    UPL775.45 -32.55
    Hindalco365.20 -6.15
    Tata Motors332.70 -4.70
    M&M771.70 -9.85
    Wipro542.65 -7.15
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    M&M771.75 -10.15
    Larsen1,457.35 -18.20
    Maruti Suzuki6,880.50 -78.20
    Nestle17,545.25 -133.05
    Dr Reddys Labs5,248.35 -36.25
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    UPL775.45 -32.55 -4.03
    Hindalco365.20 -6.15 -1.66
    Tata Motors332.70 -4.70 -1.39
    M&M771.70 -9.85 -1.26
    Wipro542.65 -7.15 -1.30
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    M&M771.75 -10.15 -1.30
    Larsen1,457.35 -18.20 -1.23
    Maruti Suzuki6,880.50 -78.20 -1.12
    Nestle17,545.25 -133.05 -0.75
    Dr Reddys Labs5,248.35 -36.25 -0.69

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.12750.26750.36
    Euro-Rupee88.12300.24000.27
    Pound-Rupee102.57400.24900.24
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67390.00370.55
    View More