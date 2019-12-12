Profiteering charge against Nestle: Why NAA issue will continue to haunt FMCG companies

Nestle is in focus as the National Anti-Profiteering Agency (NAA) has slapped a Rs 90-crore fine for allegedly not passing benefits of lower GST rates to consumers. In the past, the agency had asked companies such as Hindustan Unilever, P&G, Jubilant Foodworks, VIP and many others to cough up amounts deemed as benefits not passed on to consumers. While some have coughed up a settlement amount, some have contested the same. Nestle says it is studying the order to come up with an appropriate response.

While for most companies the amounts are small relative to their business size, the NAA issue will continue to haunt FMCG companies without much clarity in sight as it will impact pricing power going ahead.



While the NAA defines profiteering ‘as the wilful action of not passing on the above benefits to the recipients in the manner prescribed’, companies argue that there's no clear regulation on how to treat specific issues in anti-profiteering w.r.t rate changes made after the GST regulations came into place. Nestle in its response to the NAA order said: “In the absence of specific rules or regulations on profiteering, for rate changes effective 15th Nov, 2017 & 25th Jan, 2018 impacting our products, Nestlé India adopted the spirit of GST law, by adopting a reasonable, pragmatic and market sustainable approach to pass commensurate GST rate reduction benefits.” So in the absence of letter, companies are following the spirit of the law to the best of their understanding and that always makes the issue open to interpretation by all parties.





For a lot of FMCG products in India, the price itself is the most important draw. Rs 1, 2, 5, and 10 are popular price points. These price points drive volumes and enable value buying - reducing these by a few paise will make it more difficult for consumers to cough up the change and in most cases, it’s impossible as currency denominations of 25 paise and below have been withdrawn by the government.





Where price cuts can’t be exercised, companies plan to increase the quantum of products they offer for the same price. While it works on most occasions, at lower price points even that becomes difficult. Imagine the precision required in packing 2.2 gm of coffee in a pack instead of 2 gm. At times, the incremental cost of this precision and concomitant pack size changes may outweigh the benefits of the entire exercise anyway.





In cases where neither reducing price nor increasing grammage is practical, companies try to pass on the benefits by either lowering prices of other SKUs in the same category or set aside an amount to be deposited as excess benefit to the Consumer Welfare Fund. The discretionary nature of this exercise leaves the door ajar for questioning.





While a lot of companies may have honestly passed on the GST benefits to consumers, some of them may have indulged in racketeering. This makes it difficult for the regulators to trust everyone without verifying.



While all of the above points describe the difficulties in the entire exercise, we haven’t even discussed the most important question yet – What is price?

An uphill task

Basic economic theory suggests equilibrium price is where most buyers and sellers agree on a trade. It is also a function of the costs incurred by sellers and perceived benefits enjoyed by consumers during the usage of that product or service. Then come the intangibles like the desirability of the product, brand value, perception of quality, product positioning, etc. All these things are extremely dynamic.

Moreover, the task of passing on a small price cut to consumers through the entire supply chain across the length and the breadth of a market as large as India is onerous to even imagine, let alone the cost of enforcing it. And I suspect, it is more this than any intent on the part of consumer goods companies to profit that is the cause of the present divergence on profiteering between the companies and the administrators.