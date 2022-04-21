Indians will look for new career prospects in the duration of the next six months according to a report by the professional recruitment services firm Michael Page. It says that people might opt for lower salaries too to manage their work-life balance better

Almost 86 percent of professionals in India will be looking for a new career prospect in the duration of the next six months, a report by professional recruitment services firm Michael Page stated. This comes as offices across the country gear up to open after two years of work from home.

However, the report also finds out that monetary benefits are no longer the only incentives professionals are looking for. 61 percent of the respondents in India are willing to accept a lower salary and forgo pay hikes and/or promotions. After wading through a health crisis, professionals now yearn for a better work-life balance and their overall well-being.

“Individuals are placing increased importance on company culture, sense of purpose, and leadership ahead of company brands and promotions. Organisations that have great company culture will likely experience a competitive advantage,” said, Nicolas Dumoulin, senior managing director, Michael Page India and Thailand.

With social awakeness, companies can no longer effectively attract & retain talent without a clear Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) policy. Respondents said that they are looking for better work-life balance & overall well-being. A rise in temporary work has been recorded. Many tech professionals prefer contracting roles offering interesting projects & flexibility.

A total of 3,609 respondents were chosen for the survey, across industries, work experiences and age groups.