Products made and sold in India 100% veg, Cadbury clarifies after 'beef' tweet

Cadbury has clarified that its products made and sold in India are 100 percent vegetarian. The clarification came after a screenshot claiming that the company uses gelatin in its products went viral on Twitter recently.

The viral tweet alluded to beef (in the form of gelatin) being used in vegetarian products being sold by the company. The screenshot was allegedly taken from a website saying that if a product contains gelatine as an ingredient it means it was derived from beef.

Soon users called for a boycott of Cadbury's products. Others said the company must be penalised for misguiding consumers.

Another user Rajesh Gehani pointed out that Mondelez Australia has admitted that if they use gelatin in products, the gelatin used is halal certified and derived from beef.

Just for your information.Khane ka hai to khao.Your choice. pic.twitter.com/UcjPqHdEFI — Rajesh Gehani 🇮🇳 (@rrgehani) July 18, 2021

The company, however, said the screenshot in the tweet is not related to Mondelez products made in India. British company Mondelez owns Cadbury. It reiterated that the green dot on wrapper signifies all the products made and sold in India are 100 percent vegetarian.

The company mentioned that such negative posts damage consumer confidence in its well-respected and loved brands, including Cadbury.

Mondelez asked people to verify factual information before sharing such screenshots.

Some Twitter users celebrated after the clarification that Cadbury's Indian version is "pure pure and double pure, 100 percent vegetarian."

Voila!!!!Clarification from Cadbury India... Now we can celebrate, Indian version is pure pure & double pure, 100% vegetarian!!! Enjoy! https://t.co/6x9QMxrpty pic.twitter.com/AbS47HOvUU — ProfMKay 🇮🇳 (@ProfMKay) July 18, 2021

Others tweeted about Mondelez UK’s earlier clarification dating back to September 2020, where it said that it uses milk and eggs as the key ingredients in chocolates.

Let them clarify.. can't trust them 😭 — The ಬೀಸ್ಟ್ Poorna🚩 (@IAnnapurnna) July 18, 2021

Some users, including self-proclaimed ‘factarian’ Madhu P. Kishwar asked the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal to ask Mondelez to clarify on the matter. She tweeted that our ancestors and gurus sacrificed their lives but did not accept eating beef but "post independence" rulers have allowed our dharma to be violated with impunity.

We need a clarification from @PiyushGoyal minister for consumer affairs whether @CadburyIndia is also using ingredients that include beef products?They admit openly that they are doing so in Australia.What about Cadbury products in India? https://t.co/4xmDMxTjXp — Madhu Purnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) July 17, 2021

Another user if asked emulsifiers are vegetarian, citing that @fssaiindia (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) clarified in an RTI that they do not have any method to check this.