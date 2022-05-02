Procter & Gamble's new liquid detergent manufacturing unit inaugurated in Telangana

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao inaugurated Procter and Gamble's new state-of-the-art liquid detergent-manufacturing unit in Hyderabad on Monday. This is the company's first such unit in India set up at an investment of nearly Rs 200 crore, a P&G release said.

As P&G continues to invest in its Hyderabad plant, it would also enable direct and indirect employability of the local community, it said. The Hyderabad site is P&G's largest manufacturing plant in India spread across 170 acres at Kottur in Mahbubnagar district, it said.

It currently focuses on producing the company's fabric care brands Ariel and Tide, and babycare brand Pampers. In line with P&G's commitment to drive inclusive growth in India, P&G has invested nearly Rs1,700 crore over the years in setting up manufacturing operations in Hyderabad, the release said.

This plant was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in 2014, and over the years, P&G has expanded its operations in the state. We thank and look forward to P&G's continued support and partnership as in Telangana, Rama Rao said.

Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO of P&G (Indian sub-continent), said, "We are delighted to announce the start of our first liquid detergents-manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. We strategically chose Hyderabad to be the location for expanding our operations as it provides an investor-friendly environment and best-in-class facilities ensured by the government. We thank Minister of Industries KT Rama Rao and the Telangana government for their support in setting up this state-of-the-art manufacturing unit which will enable us to serve the consumers across the country."