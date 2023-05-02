English
Probe into FAME violation nears completion, subsidies for EV companies may resume

Probe into FAME violation nears completion, subsidies for EV companies may resume

By Parikshit Luthra   May 2, 2023 8:03 PM IST (Updated)
Government is in the process of wrapping up the probe against 16 electric vehicle (EV) makers. CNBC-TV18 learns that there are no serious violations of phased manufacturing programme against a slew of companies including Kinetic and TVS.

business | May 2, 2023 8:00 PM IST
The Ministry of Heavy Industries is in the process of wrapping up the probe against 16 electric vehicle (EV) makers. CNBC-TV18 learns that there are no serious violations of phased manufacturing programme against a slew of companies including Kinetic and TVS.

There were two categories of investigations - one, included 13 companies for allegedly misappropriating FAME subsidies and violating the phased manufacturing programme and the eligibility criteria under the FAME scheme.
The second probe was on complaints of overpricing, where companies like HeroMoto Corp, TVS Motor Company, Ola and Ather were accused by whistle-blowers of selling their electric scooters over and above the Rs 1,50,000 price cap under the FAME scheme.
Also Read: With FAME subsidies on hold, EV companies consider selling stake
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that all these probes are in the final stages. Meanwhile, Hero Electric and Okinawa have been debarred from the FAME scheme, and notices were issued to them on April 29. The government is looking to recover close to Rs 250 crore that these companies got in subsidies from the ministry of heavy industries since 2019.
CNBC-TV18 also learns that according to International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) investigation, Kinetic Green, Okaya, TVS, Jitendra EV, Avon Cycle, Victory and Thukral, have been cleared of charges of violating the FAME criteria or the phased manufacturing programme.
Ola Electric has promised to reimburse Rs 130 crore which was collected as payment for the off-board charger to customers. CNBC-TV18 learns that other companies which were accused of the same charge may also follow suite. TVS told CNBC-TV18 that they will be taking more steps to address customer concerns.
Also Read: Society for Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles says India missed FAME targets by 50%
First Published: May 2, 2023 8:00 PM IST
