 Primebook sees 60X quarter-over-quarter growth in FY23

Primebook, a made-in-India Android laptop brand designed for learners, on Tuesday said that it has registered a 60X quarter-over-quarter growth in the financial year ended March 31, 2023. In the Q4, the company recorded a revenue of Rs 15 crore with a net profit of 10 percent.

"The company has registered an impressive 60X quarter-over-quarter growth, reflecting the rising demand for Primebook's products. Primebook has recorded a revenue of 15 crore in Q4 with a net profit of 10%; which is a significant jump from where the brand had started," it said.

Founded in 2018, by IIT Delhi alums and co-founders Aman Verma and Chitranshu Mahant, Primebook is made-in-India Android laptop brand intended for students and vocational learners.

It appeared on Shark Tank season 2 and cracked a deal of Rs 75 Lakhs bringing aboard Peeyush Bansal and Aman Gupta for 3 percent equity. With a valuation of Rs 25 crore, the android laptop brand pledged to utilise the funds to further strengthen the brand's tech infrastructure and marketing mechanism.

Commenting on the growth estimates, Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder and CEO at Primebook said, "The growth we have achieved in the fourth quarter of FY 2022-23 is a testament to the fact that we are on the right track and that our Android laptops are meeting the needs of our customers."

"We are proud of the growth we have achieved, but we know that there is still more work to be done. We are focused on continuing to improve our products and services and expanding our market reach, so that we can bring the benefits of our technology to even more students and educators around the world," he added.