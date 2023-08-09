Pride Group launches Pride world City for Pune residents

Pride World City is a RERA-certified project, giving homebuyers additional assurance. It offers a range of possibilities and is spread out throughout several areas of the township.

Pride group has launched Pride World City (PWC) for Pune residents, a township project in east Pune. The project is designed for educators, investors and homeowners starting from 67 lacs only, Pride group said in a statement.

“Pune's expansion as an investment location can be attributed to its booming labour market and its status as a center of higher learning. Due to the rising demand for residential and commercial space, Pune has seen a boom in real estate construction. Pride World City stands out among the numerous developments as a model township project that provides a wealth of advantages to its citizens,” it said.

Pride World City is a RERA-certified project, giving homebuyers additional assurance. It offers a range of possibilities and is spread out throughout several areas of the township. These include Pride World City - Boston Pune, Pride World City - Soho Pune, Pride World City - Wellington Pune, Pride World City - Manhattan Pune, and Pride World City - Atlantic Pune.

The possibility of price growth is one of the main benefits of living in Pride World City. Pune's real estate market has seen consistent growth, and PWC is a chance for investors and homeowners to benefit from this upward trend, the group said.

Pride Group, which has been around since 1995, has contributed to the transformation of the skylines in Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.