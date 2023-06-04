Preston Consulting and EdTech launches Uniting one-on-one chat app

The app aims to address the pain point of students, who are looking for authentic and on-ground information around foreign educational institutions and universities, Preston said in a statement.

Preston Consulting and EdTech private limited has launched Uniting one-on-one chat app, for connecting aspiring students planning to study abroad with their seniors and alumni. The app aims to address the pain point of students, who are looking for authentic and on-ground information around foreign educational institutions and universities, Preston said in a statement.

"For aspiring students planning to study abroad, making decisions about the choice of courses, and universities, queries about student life, education loans, visa, curriculum, and post-graduation job prospects can be overwhelming. Uniting provides a platform for direct 1-1 communication with seniors and alumni who have studied the same course or at the same university, offering genuine insights and guidance," the company said.

Today's students value authenticity and seek peer-to-peer connections rather than relying solely on corporate marketing. According to the Uniting market survey (2021 - 2022) conducted with 20,000 current students and study abroad aspirants, 99.9 percent of students felt that overseas education agents lack first-hand experience of studying abroad, so their guidance is not reliable. 85 percent of students felt that they received incorrect program and university recommendations from study-abroad agents

"This is a user-friendly 1-1 chat application similar to WhatsApp that enables personalized communication and connecting aspiring students looking to study abroad with alums or current students through text, audio, and video calls. The platform addresses the challenge of accessing up-to-date, reliable, and accurate information about bachelor's and master's programs in preferred universities and countries. Verified mentors, including alums and current students, act as trusted sources, sharing personalized information and authentic student life experiences," Preston said.

Initially launched for Ireland studies, Uniting has partnered with 100+ seniors and garnered over 6,000 downloads and 4,000 student interactions within two months of the Beta version launch. The app is now available for free download on the Apple App Store and Android Play Store.

Further, Uniting went public by unveiling the new version at an official launch event. Uniting’s Managing Director, Ilaya Bharathi, said, “We are expanding our mentor network to cover other countries and aim to serve one million students by the end of 2025. We have currently partnered exclusively with the top 200 international schools and 150 private Universities in India.”