Preston Consulting and EdTech launches Uniting one-on-one chat app

Preston Consulting and EdTech private limited has launched Uniting one-on-one chat app, for connecting aspiring students planning to study abroad with their seniors and alumni. The app aims to address the pain point of students, who are looking for authentic and on-ground information around foreign educational institutions and universities, Preston said in a statement.

"For aspiring students planning to study abroad, making decisions about the choice of courses, and universities, queries about student life, education loans, visa, curriculum, and post-graduation job prospects can be overwhelming. Uniting provides a platform for direct 1-1 communication with seniors and alumni who have studied the same course or at the same university, offering genuine insights and guidance," the company said.

Today's students value authenticity and seek peer-to-peer connections rather than relying solely on corporate marketing. According to the Uniting market survey (2021 - 2022) conducted with 20,000 current students and study abroad aspirants, 99.9 percent of students felt that overseas education agents lack first-hand experience of studying abroad, so their guidance is not reliable. 85 percent of students felt that they received incorrect program and university recommendations from study-abroad agents