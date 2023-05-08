Pressure Sensitive Systems secures orders worth $32 million

The company has made investments in cutting-edge technology and resources to ensure that its clients stay ahead of the competition in the fast-paced world of digital business.

Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd has secured orders worth $32 million from companies such as IBM UK and Australia, Kuwait Airways and Laddu Gopal Ventures Pvt Ltd. The orders were received through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Markets Insights IT Services LLC.

Live Tv

Loading...

The inauguration of Pressure 2.0 Cloud, the latest cutting-edge data centre, marks a significant milestone for the company, positioning it to cater to the burgeoning demand for critical IT capacity in one of the world's most competitive markets, the company said.

Covering an area of 194,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art data centre offers a IT capacity of 20MW to customers in the UAE, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to providing avant-garde IT solutions and strengthening the region's digital infrastructure, it said.