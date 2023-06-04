Pressure Sensitive Systems reports consolidated profit of Rs 38 crore

The company has recorded 12 percent growth over the past five sessions, leading to increased goodwill in the market.

Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd has shared its financial performance for the fourth quarter. During the fourth quarter, the company registered a consolidated profit after tax of approximately Rs 38 crore, signaling its robust financial health and effective operational strategies. The company is going for geographical expansion.

They will be launching a project in Mauritius. The company has already initiated connections with Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) to secure the necessary funding.

On May 23, 2023, Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd shares debuted on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at a rate of Rs 11.95. Leading stock market experts opine that Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd's stock is currently undervalued, with a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio near 4. This further underscores the substantial growth potential and indicates a potential increase in stock value, considering the ideal PE multiples of 10-15 within the IT industry.

With a market capitalization of Rs 175 crore and a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 38 crore, the company is showcasing stability and consistency, it said.

They have successfully completed orders worth Rs 85 crore. They are planning to establish a data center in Mauritius, which will further lead to substantial revenue growth.