Pressure Sensitive Systems reports consolidated profit of Rs 38 crore

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023 12:08:05 AM IST (Updated)

The company has recorded 12 percent growth over the past five sessions, leading to increased goodwill in the market.

Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd has shared its financial performance for the fourth quarter. During the fourth quarter, the company registered a consolidated profit after tax of approximately Rs 38 crore, signaling its robust financial health and effective operational strategies. The company is going for geographical expansion.

They will be launching a project in Mauritius. The company has already initiated connections with Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) to secure the necessary funding.
X