Power shortage in China will have positive impact on chemical industry in India: Thirumalai Chemicals

A disruption in China’s power supply has pushed up the prices of basic chemicals in India. The power outage in that country has led to manufacturing parks either being closed or temporarily shut.

R Parthasarathy, CMD of Thirumalai Chemicals, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said the power shortage and the production cut mandates in China will have a positive impact on the chemical industry in India.

Thirumalai Chemicals is in focus. The company's stock is up 222 percent this year.

"In general, the power-intensive products, which are especially like in the caustic value chain and many other value chains are already positively impacted. Also remember, China’s power production, also there is a significant amount coal-based production that is getting impacted and has already started cutting. So prices have been going up and their exports going down.”

He added, “In polymers, China is not a large player, but the polymer derivatives because they are downstream, the costs are going up and their energy costs are intensive in downstream and midstream. We are going to see and we are already seeing a positive impact even in plastic processing."

According to Parthasarathy, "In intermediates and fine chemicals, there will be a tightening but the problem is - there will be an initial dependence on China. So for intermediate, there is going to be a negative impact in the short term. Over the medium term, you are going to see a positive impact as Indian companies react to this.”

