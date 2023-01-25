Power Ministry seeks comments from stakeholders on day-ahead Operation of SCED

Security Constrained Economic Dispatch (SCED) Pilot Project is under operation since April 2019. Fifty (50) regional entity thermal inter-state generating stations with total capacity of 59840 MW whose tariff is determined or adopted by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) are part of SCED optimisation.

The Power Ministry on Wednesday, January 25, sought comments from stakeholders on the draft proposal on the day-ahead operation of Security Constrained Economic Despatch (SCED) by February 22. The draft on the day-ahead operation of SCED proposes to enlarge the scope of SCED to include more plants and to run the SCED on day ahead basis.

It is proposed to expand the scope of national level merit order scheduling by including all the regional entity thermal power plants, which can declare a compensation charge on a monthly basis. There’s also a proposal to include the intra-state thermal generators in SCED, which would need improvements at state load despatch centres (LDCs) and the inter-state generator level.

Also Read: Power Ministry partners with DRDO to install early warning systems for vulnerable power stations

As per the draft, the generating stations shall submit their declared capacity, ramp rate and minimum turndown level for next day by 6 am. Regional load despatch centres (RLDCs) would prepare the entitlements and declare the share of each beneficiary by 7 am. The beneficiaries shall submit their requisitions from ISGS by 8 am.

The day ahead energy market shall be cleared by 1 pm and power exchanges would convey DAM results to NLDC after clearing of market, the draft said.

The Security Constrained Economic Dispatch (SCED) pilot project is under operation since April 2019. Fifty regional entity thermal inter-state generating stations with total capacity of 59840 MW, whose tariff is determined or adopted by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), are part of SCED optimisation. helps in maintaining resource adequacy in an optimal manner, even in cases when the reserve situation even after the day-ahead markets does not guarantee minimum reserves in the system.

An integrated software application has been developed inhouse by Grid-India, which runs in real-time to optimise the total variable cost of generation pan-India.

It provides a look-ahead visibility to the power stations and enable them to be better prepared to handle ramping up or down when required by schedules in the real-time as well as transparent and simple settlement process for maintaining additional reserves.