English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness News

Power Ministry seeks comments from stakeholders on day ahead Operation of SCED

Power Ministry seeks comments from stakeholders on day-ahead Operation of SCED

Power Ministry seeks comments from stakeholders on day-ahead Operation of SCED
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jan 25, 2023 10:47:44 PM IST (Published)

Security Constrained Economic Dispatch (SCED) Pilot Project is under operation since April 2019. Fifty (50) regional entity thermal inter-state generating stations with total capacity of 59840 MW whose tariff is determined or adopted by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) are part of SCED optimisation.

The Power Ministry on Wednesday, January 25, sought comments from stakeholders on the draft proposal on the day-ahead operation of Security Constrained Economic Despatch (SCED) by February 22. The draft on the day-ahead operation of SCED proposes to enlarge the scope of SCED to include more plants and to run the SCED on day ahead basis.

Recommended Articles

View All
Rs 8,000 crore: What it cost PhonePe to shift domicile to India from Singapore

Rs 8,000 crore: What it cost PhonePe to shift domicile to India from Singapore

Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | Experts seek more tax relief on savings and fixed deposits

Budget 2023 | Experts seek more tax relief on savings and fixed deposits

Jan 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 — Awaiting a deeper policy push into green energy and environment

Budget 2023 — Awaiting a deeper policy push into green energy and environment

Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: A look at the top knocks of the batsman as he turns 35

Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: A look at the top knocks of the batsman as he turns 35

Jan 25, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read


It is proposed to expand the scope of national level merit order scheduling by including all the regional entity thermal power plants, which can declare a compensation charge on a monthly basis. There’s also a proposal to include the intra-state thermal generators in SCED, which would need improvements at state load despatch centres (LDCs) and the inter-state generator level.
Also Read: Power Ministry partners with DRDO to install early warning systems for vulnerable power stations
As per the draft, the generating stations shall submit their declared capacity, ramp rate and minimum turndown level for next day by 6 am. Regional load despatch centres (RLDCs) would prepare the entitlements and declare the share of each beneficiary by 7 am. The beneficiaries shall submit their requisitions from ISGS by 8 am.
The day ahead energy market shall be cleared by 1 pm and power exchanges would convey DAM results to NLDC after clearing of market, the draft said.
The Security Constrained Economic Dispatch (SCED) pilot project is under operation since April 2019. Fifty regional entity thermal inter-state generating stations with total capacity of 59840 MW, whose tariff is determined or adopted by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), are part of SCED optimisation. helps in maintaining resource adequacy in an optimal manner, even in cases when the reserve situation even after the day-ahead markets does not guarantee minimum reserves in the system.
An integrated software application has been developed inhouse by Grid-India, which runs in real-time to optimise the total variable cost of generation pan-India.
It provides a look-ahead visibility to the power stations and enable them to be better prepared to handle ramping up or down when required by schedules in the real-time as well as transparent and simple settlement process for maintaining additional reserves.
Also Read: CERC to compensate imported coal-based power producers for higher running cost
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

power ministry

Previous Article

Has UPI resulted in lesser savings for millennials and gen-z? Here’s a report

Next Article

RBI releases discussion paper on Securitisation of Stressed Assets Framework

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X