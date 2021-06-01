Post-pandemic, most employees would want a say in when, where they work: EY Survey Updated : June 01, 2021 16:35:29 IST If the work-from-home norm continues, employees will require the company to take up the cost of setting up a home office. For employers, it’s a tricky situation as not all roles can be performed remotely. The EY study covered more than 16,000 employees across 16 countries from multiple industries and job roles. It included 496 employees from India. Published : June 01, 2021 04:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply