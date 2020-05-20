Business Post-COVID: Travel websites gear up for domestic flights resumption, but questions remain Updated : May 20, 2020 09:09 PM IST Even as the industry awaits guidelines from the ministry, industry players say several questions over the resumption of domestic operations remain. On its part, the government has said that the ministry of civil aviation will clarify its guidelines on resumption of operations, on Thursday. Regulation of airfares aside, another key question is whether or not the government will mandate keeping an aircraft’s middle-seat vacant.