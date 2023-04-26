Poonawalla Fincorp helping enterprises with innovative financial solutions

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, previously known as Magma Fincorp Limited, is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) under the Cyrus Poonawalla Group. It is committed to providing innovative, digitized, and hassle-free solutions to help ordinary people and enterprises achieve their dreams. With a customer-centric approach, the company strives to enable and support the journeys and aspirations of its customers.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Note:
This is a partnered post.