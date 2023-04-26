English
Poonawalla Fincorp helping enterprises with innovative financial solutions

Poonawalla Fincorp helping enterprises with innovative financial solutions

By CNBCTV18.com  May 2, 2023 8:44 AM IST (Updated)
Poonawalla Fincorp offers diversified products to address growing financing needs of customers and enterprises. Do note that no CNBC-TV18 journalist was involved in the creation of this article.

business | Apr 26, 2023 8:21 AM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, previously known as Magma Fincorp Limited, is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) under the Cyrus Poonawalla Group. It is committed to providing innovative, digitized, and hassle-free solutions to help ordinary people and enterprises achieve their dreams. With a customer-centric approach, the company strives to enable and support the journeys and aspirations of its customers.

Note:
This is a partnered post.
First Published: Apr 26, 2023 8:21 AM IST
