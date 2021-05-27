  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Thursday's top brokerage calls: BPCL, Cummins and more
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade
Home Business

Polygon’s Nailwal wants Elon Musk to back his crypto platform after Mark Cuban comes on board

Updated : May 27, 2021 17:57:16 IST

Sandeep Nailwal hopes to contact Elon Musk and others crypto backers; Musk, Jack Dorsey favour apps with Polygon chain in background
Mark Cuban has already invested in 10 blockchain tech projects in the past year
Polygon, launched in June last year, is the 12th largest token with a market cap of nearly $14 billion
Polygon’s Nailwal wants Elon Musk to back his crypto platform after Mark Cuban comes on board
Published : May 27, 2021 05:57 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Reliance Industries to vaccinate 1.3 million employees and their families in biggest inoculation drive by a corporate

Reliance Industries to vaccinate 1.3 million employees and their families in biggest inoculation drive by a corporate

GOP senators ready $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

GOP senators ready $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

TTK Prestige’s FY22Q1 not bad, will grow 50% more than last year, says chairman Jagannathan

TTK Prestige’s FY22Q1 not bad, will grow 50% more than last year, says chairman Jagannathan

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement