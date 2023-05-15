Poly Medicure plans to launch 'Make in India' dialysis machine

Medical devices maker Poly Medicure is likely to launch a local and indigenous dialysis machine. Himanshu Baid, MD of Poly Medicure said that the Make in India dialysis machine is in the trial phase.

“When we look at some important triggers on the dialysis side, we are going to launch the Make in India machine which is already in the trial phase and will have more than 50 percent domestic content. We are planning to make 200 machines this year, and then scale up later on as we see the demand goes up,” Baid said in an interaction with CNBC-TV18.

During the interview, Baid revealed that the dialysis business currently contributes to 7-8 percent of Poly Medicure's total sales. This indicates the significant potential for growth in this sector. In addition to dialysis, Baid also shed light on the company's plans to venture into the critical care business. Poly Medicure has launched its critical care product line, signaling the company's intention to diversify its offerings and cater to a broader range of medical needs.

“The important triggers will be our critical care business, which we have launched this year. We think that moving from, let us say, in hospitals, when we move into a more critical care area, which has incentive intensive care units, I think that is where we will see more margin getting picked up and we can add more products to our portfolio.”

Furthermore, Baid expressed optimism about the registration of 4-5 Poly Medicure devices in the United States. Looking ahead, Poly Medicure anticipates a revenue growth of 20 percent in the fiscal year 2024.

