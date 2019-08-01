Business
Police book Amrapali group directors in cheating case
Updated : August 01, 2019 06:52 AM IST
The case was registered on the complaint of one Anurag Sahay, who had booked a flat with Amrapali group but was not delivered the same within the promised deadline, said police.
In his complaint, Sahay had said the Amrapali Group promoters had launched its project "Crystal Homes" in Silicon City, Sector-76, Noida in 2013 for 2, 3 and 4-bedroom flats.
