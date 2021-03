Chinese smartphone brand POCO launched their POCO X3 Pro smartphone in India today (March 30). The smartphone will be available in two variants and can be purchased on Flipkart from April 6.

Features & Specifications

It also comes with 240Hz touch sampling rate along with HDR 10 support. It also houses a massive 5160mAh battery.

POCO X3 Pro offers a quad-camera setup in the rear consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a depth sensor for portraiture. For selfies, the smartphone has a 20MP front camera. It also comes with additional features such as 4K video recording support

Price and colours

Available in black, blue and bronze colours the phone's 6GB+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 20,999.