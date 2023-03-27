PNC Infratech Limited on Monday, March 27, 2023, said that it has been declared the L1 (Lowest) bidder for a highway project by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH). Project is to be constructed in 24 months and operated for 15 years, post construction.

Under the project, the Construction engineering company will be constructing 25.545 kilometers of 4-lane highway of NH-731A with paved shoulders (i/c Ganga Bridge) in Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package-III).

