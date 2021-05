Punjab National Bank (PNB) has raised Rs 1,800 crore via a qualified institutional placement (QIP) at Rs 33.75 per share. SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO of PNB discussed the details.

“Out of Rs 1,800 crore, where we have gone to the size of issue of Rs 1,200 plus green-shoe of Rs 600 crore, we have got the subscription which clearly indicates that there is an appetite in the market,” he said.

Even other banks are also looking for the same. So appetite is available.

“We have seen the pandemic coming again and we also think that in Q2, Q3 and Q4 of the current financial year there would be much better movement in terms of the economy. Considering these factors, I believe the appetite is good for the PSBs because of the QIP” he mentioned.

The stress continues to be there in the MSME sector, he said.

“We have seen restructuring done as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines. Because of the second wave impact of COVID-19 we see that the impact will be temporarily on retail and more pronounced on MSME. So addressing the MSME issue in our country is an important factor. The non-profitable assets (NPAs) is around 18-19 percent in terms of MSME including the restructuring that they have done,” he added.